Brothers Osborne Expand Pawn Shop For Reissue (Week in Review)

Produced in the main by Jay Joyce, whose previous credits include both Eric Church & Little Big Town, Pawn Shop sees the Brothers T.J. (lead vocals, acoustic guitar) & John (electric guitar, background vocals) delivering a selection of finely-crafted songs with a heavy side-order of heart n soul, plus a healthy dash of groove; a selection that has caused their profile and their reputation to grow swiftly in the States, with tracks such as Rum and Stay A Little Longer (lead UK single) picking up serious radio rotation, and current US single / video, the rockin It Aint My Fault, likely to follow suit.

Along the way, the Brothers have been nominated for a Grammy and voted Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2016 Country Music Awards, all of which provides the perfect launch platform for the bands first live shows in the UK, set to take place in March when they appear at the C2C (Country to Country) events in Glasgow (March 11th) & London (March 12th); a headline date has also been confirmed for March 13th at Dingwalls in London. See the tracklisting - here.