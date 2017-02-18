Classic Prince Albums Added To Streaming Services (Week in Review)

The catalog includes some of the late music icon's most popular albums including Prince, Dirty Mind, Controversy, 1999, Purple Rain, Around the World in a Day, Parade, Sign O' The Times, Batman and Diamonds and Pearls.

WBR chairman and CEO Cameron Strang had these comments, "Prince recorded his most influential and popular music during his time with Warner Bros. and we are deeply aware of our responsibility to safeguard and nurture his incredible legacy. "