David Bowie Dominates Rock Related Grammy Awards (Week in Review)

During his celebrated career, Bowie won only one Grammy award for "Best Short Form Video" back in 1984, according to CBS Radio. But on Sunday night he was honored with five Grammy awards, sweeping every category he was nominated for.

Although snubbed for Best Rock Album for his final studio effort "Black Star", the album ended up winning the Best Alternative Music Album award and the title track won for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. "Black Star" also won Grammys for Best Recording Package and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.