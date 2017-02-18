Drake Says 'More Life' Will Be Done In Two Weeks (Week in Review)

"You know Leeds, no matter what, see I'm excited because I'm about like a week and a half, two weeks from finishing this project I'm working on called More Life," he said. "So, you know what that means, right. All that means is I get to drop a new project and at some point, I get to be with my people in Leeds one more motherf-ing time."

The comment echoed what Drake told a crowd in Amsterdam, Netherlands late last month. "If you come back to any more shows, More Life is going to be out, we can just do some whole new s-." Drake is scheduled to return to the Dutch city on February 26. See the tweet and video - here.