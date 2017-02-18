Ed Sheeran Reveals Taylor Swift Leak Prevention Secret (Week in Review)

"She would never send new songs, no," he told Capricho magazine. "I hear them but it has to be with her." When they dueted for "Everything Has Changed" for her 2012 album Red, Swift went to extremes to keep the song from leaking.

"I was in San Francisco and they sent someone with a locked briefcase with an iPad and one song on it and they flew to San Francisco, and played the song I've done with her," he said. "And they asked if I like it and I was like 'Yeah' and then they took it back. That's how I hear it." Read more - here.