Justin Moore To Play NASCAR All-Star Race concert (Week in Review)

"I was excited when I heard we get the chance to play the All-Star Race concert," Moore said in the announcement. "Being from the South, I've always been a fan of racing, so this was an opportunity I couldn't pass up. I look forward to rocking with the best race fans in the world. It's going to be awesome."

The Justin Moore All-Star Race Concert will kick off pre-race festivities for the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race on a stage located near the Turn 1 entrance. Find more details - here.