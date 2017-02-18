Justin Timberlake and Sting To Perform At The Oscars (Week in Review)

Timberlake will perform the hit single "Can't Stop the Feeling" from Trolls.

Sting, meanwhile, will perform "The Empty Chair," the song he co-wrote with J. Ralph for Jim: The James Foley Story

John Legend will also perform both nominated songs from La La Land, "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" and "City of Stars." Although they were written by the film's composer Justin Hurwitz, Legend appears in the film as a central musical character. Check out the full list of nominated songs - here.