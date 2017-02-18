Megadeth Win Metal Grammy For 'Dystopia' (Week in Review)

The band had previously been nominated eleven times for Grammys and this year's win for Best Metal Performance marks the first time they took home the trophy from the music industry's rap and pop focused annual popularity contest.

The Megadeth track pulled out the victory over the other nominees: Baroness' "Shock Me," Gojira's "Silvera," Korn's "Rotting in Vain" and Periphery's "The Price is Wrong."

The metal legends did not win during the televised broadcast of the Auto-tune producer created music dominated portion of the event but were instead honored during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony event. Read more - here.