Mike + The Mechanics Announce New Album 'Let Me Fly' (Week in Review)

Rutherford had these comments, "In 1985 we were having the best time in Genesis. But after 28 years, myself Phil and Tony wanted variety, so we ran our band and our solo careers side by side happily for many years. To be honest, it saved Genesis. The fact I'm still doing it with the Mechanics just makes me smile."

He adds, "I've never had a long-term plan, even with Genesis. I'll put Let My Fly out and I'll see where it goes. What happens this year will tell me what to do next. I like that!"

The band will be promoting the album by touring Europe throughout February and March, and will take to the stage at BST Hyde Park with Phil Collins and Blondie on June 30.