Misfits' Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Streaming New Song (Week in Review)

Frankenstein is joined in the Doyle project by Cancerslug vocalist Alex "Wolfman" Story and the new album will be released in various CD and vinyl formats including limited edition versions. Stream the new song here

Doyle are currently on the road for the Abominate The World Tour, which includes several dates in the UK, Germany, Austria, Italy, Hungary, and more, with 2017 US Dates to be announced. See the current dates - here.