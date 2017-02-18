Pierce The Veil Release 'Floral & Fading' Video (Week in Review)

Frontman Vic Fuentes had this to say about song, "We weren't really sure what kind of song we were making when we recorded 'Floral & Fading,' It was sort of a studio experiment that ended up being one of my favorites on the album. It's a love song to my girl about ignoring all the internet hate we got when we first started dating and focusing on each other instead." Watch the video here.

The band will be hitting the road later this week for their Rest In Space headline tour of North American which will feature support from Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire. Read more - here.