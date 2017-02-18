The Ghost Inside Forced To Pull Out Of Warped Tour (Week in Review)

The band members are continuing to recover from their fatal 2015 tour bus crash which cost drummer Andrew Tkaczyk one of his legs and now frontman Jonathan Vigil says in the new message that they are not far enough along in their recovery to take part in the annual tour.

He said in part, "A lot of people, including ourselves, thought we were going to be a lot further along than we are currently. Unfortunately, we're not going to be able to play this summer." Watch the full video - here.