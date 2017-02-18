Amorphis Release Live Video Featuring Anneke van Giersbergen (Week in Review)

The live tracks will be featured on the group's "Under The Red Cloud" tour edition reissue which will also include two bonus tracks and is set to be released on February 24th.

Van Giersbergen had this to say, "I was honored and stoked that AMORPHIS asked me to perform with them at this special event. I have been listening to their latest album »Under The Red Cloud« non stop since it came out so you can imagine I said yes to the occasion wholeheartedly! Tomi is such an awesome singer and performer and I felt right at home singing with him. He and the band gave me full creative freedom to make their songs my own and do them justice with my vocal contribution."

"'Evening with friends' was a very unique show that left warm feelings to all us who experienced it from and off the stage", continues Esa. "We really wanted to have artists performing who's music and talent touches us. So when Anneke was in Finland playing her previous acoustic show couple months earlier we asked from her if she's interested to perform with us. At the end of the day it was a bit versus vice, I played couple songs with her at acoustic show in Helsinki that took place same weekend with AMORPHIS event. When you hear her voice you recognize immediately that it's Anneke. There are not many such talented singers around so we were really privileged to have her on board. 'Her Alone' is a track from the »Silent Waters« album that is very dramatic and big song. When Tomi and Anneke shares the vocals it really made the song to another level." Watch the video - here.