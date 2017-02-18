Boston Announce North American Tour Plans (Week in Review)

Presale tickets for the announced dates will be available starting February 14 at 10:00 am local time, with general public tickets on sale February 17 at 10:00 am local time.

Boston's 2017 touring lineup includes leader and guitarist Tom Scholz, vocalist Tommy DeCarlo, guitarist Gary Pihl, keyboardist Beth Cohen, bassist Tracy Ferrie, drummer Jeff Neal and backing vocalist Curly Smith. See the dates - here.