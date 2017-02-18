Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty star in the three-minute clip where the two acts remake the 1988 classic 'It Takes Two" by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock. Throughout Lil Yachty and Jepsen's new spin on the track, they are shown navigating the store.

The commercial was choreographed by La La Land's Mandy Moore and showcases some fancy footwork from both Jepsen and Yachty alongside many dancers who recreate the Target logo with perfectly arranged shopping carts.

"It was a great experience," Lil Yachty previously said in a behind-the-scenes clip from the set. 'I got to bring my whole team out for filming so we had so much fun! It was fire." Watch the new Target commercial in its entirety - here.