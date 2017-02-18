Dallas Toler-Wade Leaves Nile After Two Decades (Week in Review)

Karl Sanders released the following statement about the turn of events "I would like to personally thank Dallas Toler-Wade for his many years with the band, and sincerely wish him well with his music.

"All of us in Nile are truly happy and thankful to be working with Brian. Not only is he a seriously talented Extreme Metal Guitar Shredder, but he has a great Brutal Metal voice, with a very versatile range. Brian is also a genuine , down-to-earth hard-working and motivated guy who has helped reignite and re-establish a sense of team work back into Nile." - here.