Metallica Confirm North American Stadium Tour (Week in Review)

Avenged Sevenfold will be along for most of the trek with the exception of the Uniondale, Boston and Quebec City stops. Volbeat will be opening at most of the dates for the first three quarters of tour with Gojira taking over the last five.

The tour is scheduled to get underway on May 10th in Baltimore, MD at the M&T Bank Stadium and will conclude on August 16th in Edmonton, AB at the Commonwealth Stadium.

This will mark Metallica's first American tour in eight years and they are hitting the road in support of the latest chart topping studio album "Hardwired…To Self Destruct." Read more and see the dates - here.