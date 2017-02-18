Police Shut Down Migos' Pre-Grammy Party (Week in Review)

Migos hosted a Black Tie Grammys party which boasted over 1,500 attendees. Police were reportedly called early Sunday morning (Feb. 12) to help break up the party. One of the party-goers included Chris Brown.

That wasn't where the trouble began for the rap group, though. Earlier Saturday, Migos rapper Offset was kicked off an American Airlines flight after he refused to stop talking on the phone when a flight attendant approached him. Angered about the incident, the rapper uploaded a video about the situation. Read more - here.