Over the weekend, a very good cut of the song leaked on social media, and fans can't get enough of their new Selena track. "Feel Me" reportedly comes from Selena's next studio album, which doesn't yet have a title or a release date.

It's recorded in the mid-tempo dance pop style she's inhabited on "Good For You" and "Same Old Love," so her millions of followers should be pleased. Check out the track - here.