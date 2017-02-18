Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Concert Film and Live Album (Week in Review)

Live From the Fox Oakland is available for pre-order now on vinyl and as two-CD/DVD and two-CD/BluRay sets. The film features a performance from the second night of a two-show stand at Oakland's Fox Theater in September 2016.

"I think, three [studio] records in, the lid has finally come off," former Allman Brothers Band guitarist Derek Trucks says of the 12-person band he and his wife Susan Tedeschi assembled seven years ago. "The last three or four months with this band has been the most growth I've ever been a part of within a group. I haven't found the ceiling yet."

With the Allman Brothers finally calling it a day, Trucks is now concentrating on his band with wife Susan Tedeschi. The T-T Band kick off their third-annual Wheels of Soul summer tour on July 1. Read more - here.