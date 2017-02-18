The Jesus And Mary Chain Stream New Song 'Always Sad' (Week in Review)

The new studio album, the group's first in 18 years, is set to be released on March 24th. The new track follows the release of the song "Amputation," late last year. Check out the new song here.

We were sent the following background details on the new record: Fronted by the Reid brothers Jim and William, The Jesus And Mary Chain first reformed to play the Coachella festival back in 2007. Despite regular touring - most notably a 2015 world tour which revisited their landmark album 'Psychocandy' - it took some time before they could agree on a plan to record a much-mooted seventh album. Read more - here.