The Neal Morse Band Announce 'Morsefest' Live Release (Week in Review)

The Neal Morse Band Announce 'Morsefest' Live Release



The Neal Morse Band have announced that they will be releasing a new live package captured during "Morsefest 2015" on March 24th. We were sent the following details: The package will be offered as either 2 Blu-ray discs, or 2 DVDs with 4 CDs. Digital downloads of the music portion will be available from Radiant Records in uncompressed audio, and on iTunes. A trailer can be seen here.



In addition to The Neal Morse Band, featuring drummer Mike Portnoy, the 38 musicians on stage create a prog orchestra. Over two nights (one on each video disc) in 2015, they perform new arrangements of material from Neal Morse's career. Read more - here.