Santana was reportedly asked about it by an Australian media outlet (via NZ Herald) and said, "I think that Adele won because she can sing, sing. With all respect to our sister Beyonce, Beyonce is very beautiful to look at and it's more like modelling kind of music - music to model a dress - she's not a singer, singer, with all respect to her."

Once his comments made headlines, Santana took to his Facebook page to clarify. He wrote, "I would like to clarify a comment that was reported when I was doing an interview for some upcoming shows in Australia & New Zealand. "My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies.

"My comment about Beyonce was regretfully taken out of context. I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyonce and her family all the best." Read the Herald report - here.