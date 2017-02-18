Barry Manilow Announces Three City Concert Residency (Week in Review)



Barry Manilow Announces Three City Concert Residency was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: Barry Manilow has announced that he will celebrating the release of his new album by performing a three-city 2017 concert residency in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.



The string of shows will kick with a concert at The Forum in Los Angeles on May 14th, followed by the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL on May 17th, and the NEW Nassau Coliseum in New York on May 25th.



Manilow will be releasing his new album "This Is My Town: Songs of New York," on April 21st and a physical copy of the effort will be included with the purchase of every pair (2) of tickets to the special concerts (via official channels), according to the announcement. - here.