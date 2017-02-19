Cathedral Ring Stream Two Songs From New Album (Week in Review)

The self-produced, 10 track LP, was mixed and mastered by Matt McClellan (Being as an Ocean, Capsize, Better Off), and is described as "a much more somber representation, mixing borderline haunting arrangements with themed subtext of depression, dependency, and isolation."

Bandcamp is currently streaming the two songs which are also available for immediate download for those who pre-order "A Decade Alone on the Alps" from either iTunes or Bandcamp. Listen - here.