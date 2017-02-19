Dispatch Recruit Guster For Their First U.S. Tour In Five Years (Week in Review)

Guster will be joining the America, Location 12 Tour across the U.S. in June and July to further promote their Independent Record Label Current Albums chart topping "Evermotion".

The tour is scheduled to launch at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on June 16th and will be wrapping up on July 9th at The Skyline Stage at The Mann Center for Performing Arts in Philadelphia. See the dates - here.