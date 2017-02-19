Hate Reveal Details For New Album 'Tremendum' (Week in Review)

Hate's Adam Buszko had the following to say about the Daniel Rusilowicz created album artwork: "The drawing on the cover depicts a nighthawk (Polish: lelek), a nocturnal bird that was treated with great respect by Slavic tribes in pre-Christian times.

"Nighthawks were believed to bring souls to this world and take them away from dying people. In that case they gathered in big numbers screeching for long hours. So they were called „messengers of death". As this album has different Slavic references, we chose Nighthawk as a symbol that best conveys its meaning." See the track details - here.