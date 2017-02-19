Irontom Stream New Song, Joining Red Hot Chili Peppers Tour (Week in Review)

The song can be streamed here and the band will be celebrating the release of the AWOLNATION's Aaron Bruno produced album by joining the Red Hot Chili Peppers on the road for several of the rock icon's upcoming North American tour dates.

Frontman Harry Hayes had this to say about the upcoming trek, "It's difficult to measure just how much of an impact and influence they've had on us as a group. It's an unbelievable honor and we're so excited to get to open for them - they're truly a great rock and roll band." Read more - here.