Keith Emerson Tribute Concert Announced (Week in Review)

Organizers released the following statement (via Prog), "This tribute concert will feature music by keyboard virtuoso Keith Emerson, played by the people who featured in his life.

"The evening will include a Symphony Orchestra, keyboard virtuoso Rick Wakeman, inspirational young pianist from California, Rachel Flowers, from France, renowned musician Thierry Eliez and ELP tribute band Noddy's Puncture.

"There will also be surprise guest artiste to be announced soon. A musical night that you will savor about a man you will never forget." Read the Prog report - here.