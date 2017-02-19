Lynyrd Skynyrd Lead All-Star Southern Rock Cruise Lineup (Week in Review)

Unlike traditional cruises where most of the music performances take place on the ship, Skynyrd will be playing their headline set on land in Montego Bay, Jamaica complete with a tailgating party, according to ABC.

The cruise will be launching on January 20th in Tampa, Florida and will visit Jamaica and Georgetown, Grand Cayman before returning to the States on January 25th.

Other artists taking part include 38 Special, The Marshall Tucker Band, The Outlaws, Molly Hatchet, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Wet Willie and Jaimoe's Jasssz featuring Allman Brothers founding member Jaimoe. Visit the official site for more details - here.