One Man Band Goes Viral With Rush Performance (Week in Review)

Fragman has scored a viral hit with his cover of Rush's "Tom Sawyer" where he simultaneously plays the guitar, drums and sings the rock anthem. He shared the video on YouTube and has accumulated over 506,000 views of the clip so far.

His Facebook bills him as "a unique and exciting solo artist who performs original material through singing, playing guitar and drumming . . . all at the same time. All Live. No Looping. Fragman has an innovative approach to the one man band concept. The Solo Trio."

The new Rush cover follows Fragman's releases of his solo trio cover of The Black Keys' "Lonely Boy". Check out the Rush cover - here.