The Band Perry Announce Intimate Pop-Up Shows (Week in Review)

The series will include nine shows in all, beginning in Atlanta at Terminal West on March 5th and including stops in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles before concluding in San Francisco on March 22nd.

"My Bad Imagination is an album with a ton of layers and surprises for our fans," says Kimberly Perry in the announcement. "Our fans have stuck by us over the past year while we've been quietly creating our new music, and now we want to get close to them as we can to start listening and moving to these new sounds together." Read more including the dates - here.