Shot mostly in black and white, the video fades into color in places, underscoring how a woman's love instills his life with emotion and warmth. Nelson sits in a recording studio and even though he remains in black and white, a mirror in the background reflects his image in full color. In other shots, a lamp or Christmas lights softly glow warm yellow while everything else remains drained of color.

"A woman's love goes deeper than a man's/ Into a place only she understands/ It's a healing touch, it's the blade of a knife/ But it's a woman's love, a woman's love that gives you life," Nelson sings softly on the opening verse. Watch the video - here.