Chance the Rapper Reveals Meaning Behind His '3' Hat (Week in Review)

Speaking with GQ, Chance discussed the number's significance. It has to do with his third mixtape, Coloring Book. "I just thought that that made the most sense because it was the third project," he explained. "Also, I was having a lot of trouble figuring out what the title of the project was going to be and what typography to put the title in."

Chance had a different idea for the mixtape's title but knew it wouldn't exactly fit on a cap. "The original title for the project was, uh, The Magnificent Coloring Book," he said. "But that's just so many words and it looks so s—–, no matter how I put it on the hat." Instead, he ended up using the full phrase as his tour's title.

As for the reason he wears a cap all the time, that goes back to his high school days. Even though Chance would show up wearing one, his teachers would inevitably take them away, so now he likes to wear them all the time. Read more - here.