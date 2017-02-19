Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dolly Parton, Randy Travis, Reba McEntire Featured On The Pickup (Week in Review)

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton, Randy Travis, Reba McEntire Featured On The Pickup was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Webster) The latest episode of The Pickup features a who's who of country music kicking off with a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Dolly Parton's debut album, "Hello, I'm Dolly." We were sent the following details about the star-packed episode:

The Oak Ridge Boys are celebrating an anniversary of their own. Their chart-topping single "Bobby Sue" turns 35 this year. You can hear the song live on one of the group's many tour dates this year. To find a date near you, visit www.oakridgeboys.com/tour.

A big congratulations is in order for Reba McEntire. Her latest album "Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope" has reached No. 1 on iTunes and Billboard.

The video for Miranda Lambert's sure-to-be hit "We Should Be Friends" is out now. The video was shot in an actual salon called Wanda's House of Beauty in the small town of Watertown, Tennessee.

Maren Morris is celebrating after an eventful night at the 59th GRAMMY AWARDS. Not only she did perform a song off her album "Hero" with Alicia Keys, but she also received the award For Best Country Solo Performance for "My Church."

In more Grammy news, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban performed their new duet "The Fighter," Best Country Album winner, Sturgill Simpson, performed "All Around You," and Dolly Parton and Pentatonix took home the award for Best Country Duo Group Performance for their collaboration on "Jolene." Also taking home awards in the Country, Christian, Gospel and American Roots categories are Lori McKenna, Joey and Rory, Vince Gill for The Time Jumpers, Hillary Scott and the Scott Family, and Willie Nelson.

Country superstar Naomi Judd is spreading awareness about the severity of depression in her new book "River of Time," which is available now.

Kenny Rogers, Garth Brooks, Phil Vassar, Wynonna Judd, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker and many more honored Randy Travis during the special benefit concert 1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time: A Heroes and Friends Tribute to Randy Travis sold out Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on February 8.

Check out the latest episode of The Pickup - here.

Webster submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

Dolly Parton Music
