Imminent Sonic Destruction and Edensong North American Tour (Week in Review)



Imminent Sonic Destruction and Edensong North American Tour was a Top 10 story on Thursday: Imminent Sonic Destruction and Edensong have announced that they are teaming up for a North American coheadlining tour this spring and have revealed the initial dates for the trek. The announced dates kick off on May 22nd in Toronto at Sneaky Dee's and wrap up with a show at New York City's Drom on May 28th with more dates still to be announced.



Imminent Sonic Destruction's Tony Piccoli had this to say, "We first met the guys in Edensong as guests on Mike Portnoy's Progressive Nation at Sea, and it was clear then that we had do something together musically. Edensong's music is filled with passion, and they represent a style of progressive rock that gets me truly excited about touring together. Two bands who've worked very hard on their craft, showcasing their art, it's going to be awesome."



Edensong's James Schoen adds, "I saw ISD on their last tour and it melted my face. They promised it would grow back. It has not. In all seriousness, these guys have an incredible mix of energy, playing chops and taste. They can really play but always keep an eye on what suits the song. It's metal with a modern edge but it also satisfies my nostalgia for old school thrash and prog with blazing guitar harmonies and contrapuntal part writing. We're all thrilled to be joining them for this tour in May as they're also some of the nicest guys in rock and roll". See the initial dates - here.