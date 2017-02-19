Pink Floyd Announce Individual Early Years Releases (Week in Review)

Issued last November, the original 27-disc package delivered 130 tracks from the band's formative years, including TV recordings, BBC Sessions, outtakes and demos and more than 20 unreleased songs. Also featured were 7 hours of previously unreleased live audio and more than 5 hours of rare concert footage.

Next month, Pink Floyd are releasing six individual volumes from the box set, breaking down the massive project into bite-sized chunks by years to give fans the opportunity to hear the sonic evolution of the group - from the mid-1960s with original member Syd Barrett to the growth shown by 1972 as the band prepared "The Dark Side Of The Moon" album.

In addition to the six releases, a 2-CD highlights album, "The Early Years - Cre/ation", is also available. Pink Floyd released their final album, "The Endless River", in 2014. The project featured material recorded by David Gilmour, Richard Wright and Nick Mason during sessions for 1994's "The Division Bell." The album also served as a tribute to Wright, who died from cancer in 2008 at the age of 65. Read more - here.