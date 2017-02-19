Rare Wu-Tang Clan Tracks To Be Played At NYC Event (Week in Review)

Shkreli will be hosting a speaking event at New York's Webster Hall, where he'll "discuss investing, healthcare and politics in a presentation/lecture format for one hour" before he shares tracks from his unreleased music collection. And, yes, that will include some from Wu-Tang.

The informative event turned listening party is being touted as An Evening With Martin Shkreli, which is as shudder-inducing as it sounds. For now, Shkreli is asking between $15 and $50 for tickets.Read more - here.