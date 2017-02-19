The Weeknd Disses Justin Bieber On New Track? (Week in Review)

The Weeknd is currently dating Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, and Justin has insulted the singer on multiple occasions. On "Some Way" The Weeknd appears to fire back, addressing a jealous ex-boyfriend.

"Think your girl fell in love with me," he sings. "I just took that chick, and I know you feelin' some way. She just want a n—- like me, you feelin' some way. She say my f— and my tongue game a remedy." Listen to the track - here.