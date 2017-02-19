Anthrax To Release DVD From Among The Living Anniversary Tour (Week in Review)

Anthrax's show was filmed last night at Glasgow's historic venue Barrowland. Seventeen cameras, including five Go-Pros and a full-size camera crane, captured more than two hours of Anthrax favorites that were voted onto the evening's set list by fans and included "Madhouse," "Be All, End All," "Breathing Lightning," and "A.I.R.," followed by Anthrax's classic 1987 album Among The Living performed start to finish ("Caught In A Mosh," "I Am the Law," "Indians," "N.F.L.").

In addition to the live footage, the DVD will include "fly-on-the-wall" interviews and other B-roll shot on the band's tour bus, backstage, in hotels and elsewhere. - here.