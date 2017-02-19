Beyonce Collaborator Boots Working With Kesha (Week in Review)

"I have worked with @KeshaRose and she is a wonderful, talented, funny and beautiful human being with a golden heart," he wrote on Twitter. 'I support and love her."

Boots' resume isn't just impressive for who he's worked with, but for who he's turned down. In a Facebook post last year, the producer said he said "no" to Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Frank Ocean, Kid Ink and Demi Lovato. Read more - here.