Chris Stapleton Announces Massive Tour And New Music Release (Week in Review)

Stapton's All-American Roadshow will hit the road this spring and summer and will feature Brothers Osborne, Lucie Silvas, Anderson East, Brent Cobb and Margo Price as special guests.

It will get underway on March 9th in Houston, TX at Rodeo Houston and he has announced dates that run until August 25th with the final show in Gilford, NH at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. See all of the dates - here.