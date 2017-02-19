Dolly Parton Wins Most Inspiring TV Program Award (Week in Review)

Last year, Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors NBC movie of the week took home the same award. Dolly Parton attended last year's ceremony, but was not able to attend this year's Movieguide Awards.

Co-executive producer Sam Haskell accepted the award along with stars Alyvia Alyn Lind, Cameron Jones and Mary Lane Haskell, as well as Director Stephen Herek, Writer Pamela K. Long and Editor Maysie Hoy. - here.

Webster submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.