Emmure Release 'Flag Of The Beast' Video (Week in Review)

Frontman Frankie Palmeri had this to say about the new clip, "I was very happy with the video we did with Aaron Marsh. He came to me with a vision based off his interpretation of the song, and he brought it completely to life. He wanted to give me an audience that becomes ultra violent or possessed by the lyrics of the song.

"Flag of the Beast represents the idea that I am in fact some sort of evil deity in some peoples eyes, but on the same coin I am sort of an anti-hero. It is about myself and how I view people that have exited my life or have looked at me like I'm not on the right path. It is about being the epitomy of all things that are against the grain. You can hate me if it makes you feel better, but I am not going anywhere." Watch the video - here.