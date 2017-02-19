Incubus Announce North American Tour (Week in Review)

The new tour will be hitting 30-cities and is set to kick off on July 6th in West Palm Beach, FL at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre and will wrap up on October 3rd in Denver, CO at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Jimmy Eat World have been tapped as the main support for the trek which will also feature rotating support from Judah & the Lion and Atlas Genius at various stops. See the dates and support act detail - here.