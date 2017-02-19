John Mellencamp Announces Sad Clowns & Hillbillies Tour Dates (Week in Review)

The trek will include 22 shows and is scheduled to kick off on June 5th in Denver at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre and wrap up on July 11th in Queens, NY at the Forest Hills Stadium.

Mellencamp will be supported by Emmylou Harris, Carlene Carter and Lily & Madeleine with the exception of the two Oregon dates where Jewel will be filling in for Emmylou Harris. See the dates - here.