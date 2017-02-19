Keith Urban Leads ACM Awards Nominations (Week in Review)

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will return to host for the second consecutive year. The ACM Awards are produced for television by dick clark productions and will be broadcast LIVE from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2 (live 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.



Ten-time ACM Award winners and multi-platinum trio Lady Antebellum announced the nominees in five categories, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Vocal Duo of the Year, and Vocal Group of the Year live today on "CBS This Morning." "Entertainment Tonight" hosts Nancy O'Dell and Kevin Frazier announced additional nominees on ETonline.com.



Keith Urban leads with seven nominations in five categories, including his seventh for Entertainer of the Year and 10th nod for Male Vocalist of the Year. Urban is nominated twice, as both artist and producer, in the Album of the Year category for Ripcord. He received an additional two nominations, for both artist and producer, in the Single Record of the Year category for "Blue Ain't Your Color," which is also nominated in the Song of the Year category.

