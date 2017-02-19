Linkin Park Stream New Song 'Heavy' And Announce Album (Week in Review)

The band delivered the live debut of the track - with guest vocals by Kiiara alongside frontman Chester Bennington - from their rehearsal space on Thursday during a Facebook Live session, a social media platform where the band enjoys 62 million followers.

"We're super-excited about the song, and the excitement around it has been kind of crazy," Mike Shinoda tells Billboard. "We've put out a lot of first singles, and I've actually kind of been taken aback by the amount of excitement over the song and everything.

"I got introduced to Kiiara by [DJ} Zane Lowe. He interviewed her and asked her what her favorite music was, and she said Linkin Park right off the bat and he emailed me and said, 'She's really interesting. I think she's so cool, and you guys should really meet.' So we started talking and one thing led to another.

"Originally Chester had sung the whole song," Shinoda adds, "but we felt like it needed this other perspective; if you hear another voice on it, it would make it feel like it's coming from more than one person. We asked her if she'd sing on it, and I thought it really took the song to another dimension." Check out the new song - here.