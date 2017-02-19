New Found Glory Release 'Happy Being Miserable' Video (Week in Review)

The song is the first track revealed from the band's forthcoming album "Makes Me Sick," which is set to be released on April 28th. The band recruited Max Moore to direct the new clip, which was filmed in Nashville.

Chad Gilbert had this to say about the new visual, "NFG has always done a lot of pop culture movie references throughout our career, from cover songs to t-shirt spoofs. So with our album being called 'Makes Me Sick,' it seemed like the perfect opportunity to take that iconic scene and give it our own spin.

"Or maybe we just wanted to show that all bad situations can have a redemptive outcome if you let it. Are you just gonna let life puke all over you? Or are you gonna look beyond yourself, pull people together, and celebrate being alive." Watch the video - here.