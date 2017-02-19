|
Pink Floyd In The Studio For Animals 40th Anniversary (Week in Review)
.
Pink Floyd In The Studio For Animals 40th Anniversary was a Top 10 story on Friday: A new episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands celebrates the 40th anniversary of Pink Floyd Animals through interviews with David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Roger Waters. The show sent over the following details: How did Pink Floyd evolve from the sublime cynicism of Dark Side of the Moon to the madness and despair of The Wall six years later? Hear first-hand the vital importance of this transitional Pink Floyd album Animals and the tipping point on the final stadium concert of that tour which sparked the eventual building of The Wall. David Gilmour, "We've never had any sacred idea about what we think we ought to be or what we ought to sound like." Nick Mason, "After this long, I think people are now so used to the fact that bands are so much more dysfunctional than that (mop top "Monkees" image). There is a reality to it. When you get creative people, frequently it is of limited duration." Stream the episode - here.
How did Pink Floyd evolve from the sublime cynicism of Dark Side of the Moon to the madness and despair of The Wall six years later? Hear first-hand the vital importance of this transitional Pink Floyd album Animals and the tipping point on the final stadium concert of that tour which sparked the eventual building of The Wall.
David Gilmour, "We've never had any sacred idea about what we think we ought to be or what we ought to sound like."
Nick Mason, "After this long, I think people are now so used to the fact that bands are so much more dysfunctional than that (mop top "Monkees" image). There is a reality to it. When you get creative people, frequently it is of limited duration." Stream the episode - here.
• Ozzy Osbourne To Bark At The Moon During Eclipse
• OneRepublic Headlining 2017 Honda Civic Tour
• Megadeth Plan New Album Next Year Following Two Big Tours
• Metallica Plan Memorabilia Exhibit On Upcoming Tour
• Incubus Announce North American Tour
• Styx, REO Speedwagon and Don Felder Announce Summer Tour
• New Found Glory Release 'Happy Being Miserable' Video
• Pop Evil Rock Special Set For The Kids At St. Jude
• Felice Brothers Announce U.S. Spring Tour
• Lonely Robot Announce New Album 'The Big Dream'
• Pink Floyd In The Studio For Animals 40th Anniversary
• Emmure Release 'Flag Of The Beast' Video
• For Today Offshoot Nothing Left Release New Video
• Beatle Who Vanished Film Rights Secured By Roy Orbison's Son
• Gojira Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates
• The One Hundred Release 'Dark Matters' Video
• Anthrax To Release DVD From Among The Living Anniversary Tour
• Goatwhore Gearing Up For Metal Blade 35th Anniversary Tour
• Edge of Paradise Release 'Alive' Video
• Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack To Host Alternative Press Music Awards
• Eisley Streaming New Album 'I'm Only Dreaming' Online
• Shiners Streaming New Song I Feel So Blunt
• Revenge and Blasphemy Lead Black Mourning Light Lineup
• Keith Urban Leads ACM Awards Nominations
• Selena Gomez And Kygo Stream New Track 'It Ain't Me'
• Prince's Music Reaches Almost 5 Million Streams In Two Days
• Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' First Album To Go 33 Times Platinum
• John Mellencamp Announces Sad Clowns & Hillbillies Tour Dates
• The Chainsmokers and Ed Sheeran Added To iHeartRadio Music Awards
• Chris Stapleton Announces Massive Tour And New Music Release
• Dolly Parton Wins Most Inspiring TV Program Award
• The Roots To Play Live Musical For NBA All-Star Game
• Lorde New Album Details Leaked?
• Ed Sheeran Films 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment
• Sara Bareilles Going Broadway With Lead 'Waitress' Role
• Fifth Harmony's Members Won't Speak To Camila Cabello
• Rae Sremmurd Release 'Swang' Music Video
• Bon Jovi Name LA Opening Act Contest Winner
• Mariah Carey and YG Perform 'I Don't' On Jimmy Kimmel
• Beyonce Collaborator Boots Working With Kesha
• The Weeknd Disses Justin Bieber On New Track?
• Ed Sheeran Couldn't Get Into His Own Grammy Afterparty
• Chance the Rapper Reveals Meaning Behind His '3' Hat
• Blake Shelton Forgot Valentine's Day Jokes Gwen Stefani
• Thomas Rhett And Wife Reveal Double Baby News
• New Shania Twain Song Inspired By Her Divorce From Mutt Lange
• TBT - Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare
• Root 66: Washboard Hank - Human Beans
• Marty McKay - New York City Dreams
• Root 66: Holly Norman - Taking Care of Bluegrass: A Tribute to Elvis
• Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More
• 5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition
• Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen
• Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around
• The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues
• TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
• Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar
• David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.