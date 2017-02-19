Pink Floyd In The Studio For Animals 40th Anniversary (Week in Review)

How did Pink Floyd evolve from the sublime cynicism of Dark Side of the Moon to the madness and despair of The Wall six years later? Hear first-hand the vital importance of this transitional Pink Floyd album Animals and the tipping point on the final stadium concert of that tour which sparked the eventual building of The Wall.



Roger Waters, "At the end of this Montreal show there was some kid trying to climb up the chain link fencing. I got so angry with this kid who was screaming all through "Mother" or one of the quieter songs, anyway, I finally got so angry I spat at this child. He was 14 or 15, I suppose. And when I came off stage afterwards I thought, 'What have I been reduced to, here?... What has happened to the relationship between the band and the audience?' So, the wall was something that I had experienced very powerfully through most of that tour, but specifically on that day."

David Gilmour, "We've never had any sacred idea about what we think we ought to be or what we ought to sound like."

Nick Mason, "After this long, I think people are now so used to the fact that bands are so much more dysfunctional than that (mop top "Monkees" image). There is a reality to it. When you get creative people, frequently it is of limited duration." Stream the episode - here.